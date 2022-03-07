Poll of Exit Polls Results 2022: The assembly elections in five states – Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh – came to an end as the seventh and final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh concluded today. While the counting of votes is on May 10, all eyes are now on the exit polls.Also Read - UP Elections Phase 7 Highlights: Over 54.85% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM As Polling Concludes in 9 Districts Including Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mirzapur

Several exit polls on Monday forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab with some of them giving an edge to the saffron party in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Here are the latest poll of exit polls results 2022:

Exit Poll Election Results – Uttar Pradesh: BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, say early exit polls

BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, say early exit polls. At least three exit polls show the BJP+ bagging over 200 words. Samajwadi Party is appearing to give a tight contest to the BJP, predict the exit polls.

Poll of Exit Poll Election Results – Punjab: Poll of 7 exit polls shows AAP win in Punjab. AAP is set to be the largest party in Punjab, say four exit polls, followed by the Congress and Akali Dal.

Poll of Exit Poll Election Results – Goa: The BJP is likely to be largest party in Goa, according to exit polls.

Poll of Exit Poll Election Results – Uttarakhand: BJP, Congress in close contest in Uttarakhand, as per exit polls.

Poll of Exit Poll Election Results – Manipur: The BJP is likely to be largest party in Manipur, say exit polls.

Exit Polls 2022: Predictions for Uttar Pradesh

According to Zee Exit Poll, BJP is expected to retain power in the critical state with 223-248 seats, followed by Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which may get 138-157 seats, BSP – 05-11, Congress 04-09, Others 03-05.

BJP to sweep Uttar Pradesh again, predicts India Today-Axis My India exit poll – BJP+: 288-326 | SP+: 71-101 | BSP: 3-9 | Cong: 1-4

Times Now-Veto seat share projection for UP – BJP+: 225 | SP+: 151 | BSP: 14 | Cong: 9 | Others: 4

News18 seat share projection for UP – BJP: 262-277 | SP :119-134 | BSP : 7-15 | Cong: 3-8

Exit Polls 2022: Predictions for Punjab

ZeeNews-DesignBoxed projects AAP to get majority in Punjab. AAP: 52-61 | Cong: 26-33 | SAD: 24-32

Today’s Chanakya predicts landslide win for AAP in Punjab – AAP: 100 | Cong: 10 | SAD+: 6 | BJP+: 1

Polstrat share projection for Punjab – Cong: 24-29 | AAP: 56-61 | SAD+: 22-26 | Others: 1-6

Times Now-Veto predicts historic win for AAP in Punjab – AAP: 70 | Cong: 22 | SAD+: 19 | BJP+: 5 | Others: 1 (Total seat: 117)

Exit Polls 2022: Predictions for Uttarakhand

Zee News-DesignedBox Predicts Narrow Majority for Congress in Uttarakhand, Cong+ 35-40 seats | BJP 26-30 | BSP 0-3 | Others 1-3

India Today-Axis My India seat share projection for Uttarakhand – BJP: 36-46 | Cong: 20-30 | BSP: 2-4 | Others 2-5

ABP-CVoter seat share projection for Uttarakhand – BJP: 26-32 | Cong: 32-38 | AAP: 0-2 (Total seats: 70)

Today’s Chanakya predicts BJP win in Uttarakhand – BJP: 43 | Cong: 24 | Others: 3