Uttarakhand Zee Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Zee Exit Polls for Uttarakhand will be broadcast after the end of final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh today. Exit polls findings can be published only after the completion of voting in all states. The exit polls, which will be released after 6.30 pm, will project the likely outcome of the 2022 assembly election results and not the actual result. An exit poll is a survey of voters conducted by several media organisations outside the polling booths using random or systematic sampling methods to forecast the likely outcome of the elections before the results are declared. It is purely on the basis of the responses of the voters who have exercised their franchise.

  • The fate of 632 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections was sealed on February 14 as the state voted in a single phase.
  • Uttarakhand, which has seen 11 chief ministers in the last two decades, has voted out the incumbent government in every assembly election since the state’s formation in 2000.
  • 5:18 PM IST

    Uttarakhand recorded 62.5% voter turnout during polling for Assembly election

  • 5:06 PM IST

    Everyone has done good work, we’re having a meeting before the counting of votes. All aspects are being discussed. Everyone will be in their designated areas that day & ensure smooth counting. We are confident that we are forming the govt again: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    BJP strategists discuss post-poll scenarios in Uttarakhand

    Ahead of the assembly poll results, BJP leaders and strategists in Uttarakhand have begun internal confabulations over the possible post-poll scenarios that may emerge in the state. Party strategist Kailash Vijayvargiya arrived on Sunday and was huddled with former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at the latter’s residence to discuss how the party was likely to fare in the polls.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    India.Com will bring you the Zee Exit Polls for Punjab Assembly Elections after the end of the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh today.