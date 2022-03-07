Uttarakhand Zee Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Zee Exit Polls for Uttarakhand will be broadcast after the end of final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh today. Exit polls findings can be published only after the completion of voting in all states. The exit polls, which will be released after 6.30 pm, will project the likely outcome of the 2022 assembly election results and not the actual result. An exit poll is a survey of voters conducted by several media organisations outside the polling booths using random or systematic sampling methods to forecast the likely outcome of the elections before the results are declared. It is purely on the basis of the responses of the voters who have exercised their franchise.Also Read - Punjab Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: Stay Tuned For The Biggest Predictions On Zee

The fate of 632 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections was sealed on February 14 as the state voted in a single phase.

Uttarakhand, which has seen 11 chief ministers in the last two decades, has voted out the incumbent government in every assembly election since the state’s formation in 2000.