In a clear deviation from Lok Sabha exit polls, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly exit polls are divided over which party will form the government in the state.

The India Today-Axis My India predicted a clear majority for Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party with 119-135 seats in the 175-member legislative assembly.

In sharp contrast, INSS media, a Delhi-based news agency, and TV5, a local Telugu news channel, gave a clear majority to Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 118 and 105 seats respectively.

People’s Pulse, a poll survey body, predicted 112 seats for YSRCP, 59 seats to TDP and 4 seats to Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP).

A strong incumbency and continuous attack by Jaganmohan Reddy on Chandrababu Naidu citing alleged corruption can be the reasons for the exit polls giving advantage to YSRCP.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu rubbished the claims of exit polls and stated that they are far from the ground realities. He also demanded the Election Commission of India to count VVPATs in at least 50 percent of polling stations.

We reiterate our demand to the ECI to count VVPATs in at least 50% of polling stations. VVPATs should be counted in 5 polling stations in each Assembly Constituency at the beginning of counting process. In case of discrepancy, all VVPATs of Assembly Constituency shall be counted. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 19, 2019

Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to play an important role in opposition after quitting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over special status demand for the state.

In case of hung Parliament, BJP can try to lure Jaganmohan Reddy to its fold, since Chandrababu Naidu has clearly taken the side of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Assembly Elections were held for the first time in Andhra Pradesh after Telangana was separated from it in 2014. The Results will be out on May 23 along with the Lok Sabha results.