New Delhi: After a long haul against the coronavirus pandemic, finally, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday evening announced that there will be some relaxations to the nationwide lockdown from May 4, when the curfew is set to expire. Also Read - US, Chinese Experts Probing Origins of Coronavirus: Report

These relaxations will, however, be restricted only to areas that are less affected by the deadly infection. Also Read - Liquor Ban Costs States Rs 24,460 Crore and Counting, Relook on Cards?

Following a crucial meeting with ministers and experts, the MHA announced that it will release new guidelines for the same in the coming days, reinstating that the existing restrictions should be strictly followed till May 3. Also Read - Uber Announces to Layoff 20% Workforce, Jobs of 5,400 Employees at Risk: Report

“MHA held a comprehensive review meeting on the #lockdown situation today. There’ve been tremendous gains & improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now.

To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May,” tweeted spokesperson of the Home Ministry.

The relaxations are expected to aid migrants, students and other workers who have been stranded at state borders, stuggling to reach their hometowns.

Additionally, the curfew may be lifted on some industries that will help the country to restore the fallen economy.