Expel Mahua Moitra As MP, Recommends Ethics Panel Report; TMC Seeks ’48 Hours’

TMC leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay described the Ethics Committee's recommendation to expel party MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" allegation as "political vendetta" and claimed that it was aimed at stopping her from raising issues against the Adani Group.

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra arrives during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: The Ethics Committee, which tabled its report in the alleged cash for Parliament questions case involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, has recommended for her “expulsion” and an intense legal, institutional inquiry by the government in a time-bound manner. The Committee has mentioned Moitra’s ‘unethical conduct’ and ‘contempt of the House’ in sharing her login credentials of Lok Sabha portal to unauthorised persons and its impact on the ‘National Security’.

The report read – (i) The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha.

(ii) In view of highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommends for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner.

Moitra, who is Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar is facing the charge of alleged ‘cash for Parliament questions’. Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla had referred the complaint of BJP MP Nishiknat Dubey against Moitra to the Ethics Committee.

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Dubey’s allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani. On October 26, Dubey and advocate Dehadrai gave “oral evidence” to the panel against Moitra.

TMC calls it ‘political vendetta’

Trinamool Congress leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay Friday described the Ethics Committee’s recommendation to expel party MP Mahua Moitra in a “cash-for-query” allegation as “political vendetta” and claimed that it was aimed at stopping her from raising issues against the Adani Group.

Bandyopadhyay said he had a one-on-one meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who informed him that the report would be tabled along with a resolution.

He told the Speaker that Moitra should be given time to make her speech on the floor of the house to which Birla replied that half an hour would be given for discussion on the matter.

In an apparent reference to businessman Darshan Hiranandan, Bandyopadhyay asked why was the person who alleged that Moitra was paid cash for asking questions not called before the Ethics Committee.

“The first meeting (of the ethics panel) ended in a short time and could not produce any result. Why was a second meeting not held? Why such a hurry?” he posed.

Businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about the Adani Group, had claimed in a signed affidavit that Moitra targeted industrialist Gautam Adani to “malign and embarrass” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled. The revised list of business for Friday issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat has listed the Ethics Committee report as agenda item number 7.

Bandyopadhyay claimed that the government was “unable to digest Moitra’s allegation against the Adani group. “They want her to be stopped.”

“The whole country has seen how the first meeting started and ended. This projection of the outcome and result of the meeting cannot go to the extent that one Member of Parliament is expelled,” he added.

Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel’s recommendation.

