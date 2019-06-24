New Delhi: Expelled Congress leader A P Abdullakutty on Monday held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House.

The former Congress MLA told reporters in New Delhi that he had gone to congratulate the Prime Minister on his re-election and to tell him that he would support all his development initiatives. He also confirmed that both the senior BJP leaders had invited him to join the saffron party.

“But I need some time to think about this. I will let you know soon,” he reportedly said.

Abdullakutty, who served as the Congress MLA from Kannur between 2011 and 2016, was expelled last month after he praised PM Modi for his development ideas and called him a ‘Gandhian’ in a Facebook post.

He had also asked party leaders and workers to do soul-searching over the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. However, his remarks did not go down well with the state leadership who sent him a show cause notice and later removed him as his response to it was deemed unsatisfactory.

Interestingly, Abdullakutty, who was a member of the CPM till 2009 and represented the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency between 1999 and 2009, was expelled from the CPM as well after he praised the Gujarat model of development then.

With a major restructuring expected in the BJP’s Kerala unit after the party’s rout in the state, a report said Abdullakutty could be given charge of the Malabar region where the party had not been able to make inroads.

He could also be fielded as the party nominee from Manjeswaram, a constituency up for by-election after the demise of the sitting MLA there. The seat went to IUML’s P B Abdul Razak by a wafer thin margin of 89 votes who defeated BJP candidate K Surendran in the Assembly election.