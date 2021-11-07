New Delhi: In the wake of air pollution touching alarming levels, an environmentalist has advised the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to reimpose lockdown-like measures like the closure of schools and a complete halt to construction activities for a week. “Given the air pollution crisis right now, lockdown-like measures of shutting schools, controlling vehicular movement in and around Delhi-NCR should be taken. Perhaps construction activities should be banned for next one week”, news agency ANI quoted Vimlendu Jha, an environmentalist on Delhi pollution as saying.Also Read - Delhi Govt Extends Free Ration Supply Till May 2022, CM Kejriwal Writes to PM Modi to Extend Centre's Scheme Too

"It's important that we understand the severity of current air pollution crisis in north India. This is an health emergency situation. Stubble burning is a major contributor to pollution right now", he added.

His statement comes as the air quality in the national capital continued to be poisonous as the pollution index crossed 800 on Saturday evening at some places. According to Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 437 in the severe category at 8 am on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Due to the rampant bursting of crackers on Diwali despite restrictions in place, the air quality in Delhi was the poorest in five years post the festival with rising incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states. The AQI had slipped to the ‘hazardous’ category in some places on Thursday night.