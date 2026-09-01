Expiry dates changed on Thumps Up, Limca, Maggi, Lay’s, Kurkure packets? FDA busts multi-crore food relabelling racket in Mumbai

The FDA said it seized 8,442 cartons connected to 10 exporter companies. The stock was valued at Rs 75,21,269. In addition, unlabelled and expired food items worth around Rs 30,600 were taken into custody

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A suspected racket involving the changing of manufacturing and expiry dates on packaged food products has been uncovered in Navi Mumbai, with the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seizing food items worth around Rs 75.52 lakh. The operation was carried out jointly by the FDA and the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch between August 24 and 29 at Sadhana Enterprises in the Turbhe TTC Industrial Area.

According to the FDA, officials found that dates printed on food packets were allegedly being removed or replaced with new ones. Labels carrying information about ingredients and nutritional content were also allegedly covered with fresh stickers before the products were repacked.

The FDA said the process could allow food items that had crossed their expiry dates or shelf life to be sold again.

Among the seized products were popular snacks and food items including Lay’s potato chips, several Kurkure varieties, Fun Flips, Maggi Masala Noodles and Maggi Atta Noodles. Officials also found ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food products. The inspection also uncovered products from other well-known brands, including Knorr, Rasoi, Hellmann’s, Thums Up and Limca, according to reports based on FDA officials’ findings.

The FDA said it seized 8,442 cartons connected to 10 exporter companies. The stock was valued at Rs 75,21,269. In addition, unlabelled and expired food items worth around Rs 30,600 were taken into custody, bringing the total value of the seized material to about Rs 75.52 lakh.

The FDA has suspended the food licence of Sadhana Enterprises following the action.

Officials also collected samples from two other establishments, Unique Fragrances and Pristine Worldwide. The FDA said the firms allegedly could not produce the required FSSAI licences and purchase bills.

In a separate account of the raid, officials said the facility was allegedly using methods to erase or cover original dates before putting fresh dates on the packages. The products were reportedly being stored for distribution in India as well as for export.

An FIR has been registered at Turbhe police station under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation is now underway to determine how the products were sourced, relabelled and distributed and whether any expired food had already reached the market.