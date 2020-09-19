New Delhi: Amid several reports of violence against healthcare workers, the Rajya Sabha, on the sixth day of the Parliament session, passed the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Speaking in the Upper House, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the bill was required to prevent offences against healthcare professionals. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available By The Beginning of 2021: Harsh Vardhan

Following the act, insulting or attacking any medical professionals will be considered as a cognizable offence. “Many healthcare workers including doctors, paramedics were insulted in some form or the other, due to stigma attached to COVID-19. Centre government acted on this situation found that there was a need for a law, a prohibitory mechanism against such incidents,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said. Also Read - Effective Systems For Better Pandemic Preparedness Need of the Hour: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at G20 Meet

What is Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020? What are its 4 sections?

Consisting of four sections, the Act aims to provide for better prevention of the spread of Dangerous Epidemic Diseases. It was tabled on January 28, 1897, during an outbreak of bubonic plague in Mumbai (then Bombay).

Four Sections of Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Section 1- Describes the title and extent of the Act. It will be implement across the country.

Section 2: It gives powers to the state to tackle special measures and formulate regulations to contain the outbreak.

Section 2A: Under this Centre can take steps to prevent the spread of an epidemic.

Section 3: Penalty for disobedience – Those who disobeys any rules or order made under the act will be penalised under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).

Section 4: It gives legal protection to the implementing officers acting under the Act.

What happened in the Rajya Sabha?

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha while the discussions on the bill were underway, the TMC MP Derek O’Brien termed the Bill an attempt to encroach states’ constitutionally assigned functioning.

He said that Bengal already had laws to deal with prevention of violence against doctors and healthcare workers.

“You thought of healthcare workers now? Bengal has Medicare Service Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2009. What happens to it? Bill is an attempt to encroach states’ constitutionally assigned functioning,” O’Brien said.

The TMC leader said that his state had passed the bill for healthcare workers’ safety as far back as in 2009. “You cannot cross the Constitutional bar, you do your work, and let the Chief Ministers do their work. There are sinister provisions also present in this bill,” he further added.