New Delhi: Sunday, August 07 is a remarkable day for both girl power and science. Hundreds of girls from rural India left their mark in space and time at 9:18 AM on Sunday as ISRO's SSLV D-1 carried AzaadiSAT, an 8-kg microsatellite carrying 75 small payloads developed by an all-girls team from 75 schools across India. The morning of August 07 was special for these girls who awaited the launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) by ISRO from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The small rocket was scheduled to be separated from Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-02, the experimental earth imaging satellite, 12.3 minutes after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space in Sriharikota at 9:18am. Exactly a minute later, at an altitude of 356 km from Earth, it was supposed to part with AzaadiSAT which was injected into the Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). However, the ISRO Chief Somnath informed after the take-off that although "all stages of SSLV performed as expected, but suffered data loss at terminal phase of the mission. We are analysing the data and will come back on the the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon."

Around 750 Girls Braved Challenges To Be A Part of the Project

The launch of the micro-satellite marked the culmination of a project that the around 750 girl-students from 75 schools across rural India began six-months ago. A Chennai-based organisation, Space Kidz India (SKI), which led the work on the satellite along with NITI Aayog, had selected 10 girls each (Classes 8 to 10) from 75 schools across India, and tutored them to build the small experiments that were later integrated into a satellite. The main systems, including the onboard computer, flight software, electrical power system, telemetry and tele-command were developed and tested by the SKI.

“It is no less than a flight of freedom for these girls. It’s the first time a space-related project built by them in their class will actually go into space and collect data,” Srimathy Kesan, founder-CEO of SKI told News18, highlighting how the students braved pandemic-induced challenges and internet hassles to be a part of the project. “Many of them weren’t even getting permission from their families to come to Sriharikota to witness the launch.”

Mission To Mark 75 Years of Independence

The mission marks 75 years of India’s Independence, with the participation of 75 schools across states. AzaadiSAT also carried a recorded version of the national anthem sung by Rabindranath Tagore which they plan to play in space to pay tribute to the country. Another ‘space song’ prepared specially for the occasion will be released on the day of the launch. It carried 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 grams and conducting femto-experiments. The key aim of AzaadiSAT will be to demonstrate the LoRA (long-range radio) transponder for creating space-based LoRA gateway. While for this mission, it will mostly be used for amateur radio communication, LoRA can eventually be useful in connecting important devices like sea buoys, tsunami buoys, and landslide monitoring sensors.

Apart from that, it will demonstrate the indigenous nano-satellite subsystems built by students. The satellite also includes a radiation counter to measure the ionising radiations, and study their effect on the sub-systems if any. There will also be a selfie camera onboard to take pictures of the satellite and send it back to earth. According to the team, this could help in studying the impact of solar winds on the surface of the satellite and solar panels.