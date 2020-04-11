New Delhi: After nearly all the chief ministers of states and UTs requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue the ongoing 3-week lockdown to contain the COVID-19 spread, India is set for extension of coronavirus restrictions till the end of this month, i.e, April 30. Also Read - 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi': PM Modi's Strategy in Fighting COVID-19 For India's Prosperous Future

However, the lockdown 2.o is expected to come with certain relaxations to boost economic activities. BJP leader and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, while speaking to reporters hinted at the same, saying that the extended lockdown period of two weeks would be different from the current 21-day spell. Also Read - PM Modi Agrees With States to Extend Lockdown Till April 30; Kejriwal Calls it 'Right Decision'

“PM Modi told the chief ministers that the Centre would announce in 2-3 days guidelines for the next 15 days or with effect from April 15 when the present 21-day lockdown ends on April 14”, BSY stated.

Several media reports have also claimed that that there were various proposals being considered, including lesser restrictions in areas unaffected by the virus spread. Besides, agriculture and industrial sectors will also be given relaxation. Apart from them, government offices will work with partial strength.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi had also emphasised on saving both lives and the economy for India’s ‘prosperous and healthy future’.

Modifying his earlier remarks, ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’, PM Modi, while discussing if the ongoing lockdown should be extended, said,”While announcing the lockdown, I had said ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan bhi, jahan bhi’, for India’s bright, prosperous and healthy future”.

Though the government chose not to disclose its decision on the lockdown extension today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet after the video conference with PM Modi confirmed the same.

“PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it”, Kejriwal wrote on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Notably, the current spell of the lockdown, billed as the world’s largest shutdown to check the spread of the infection, ends on Tuesday.