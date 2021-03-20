New Delhi: In a significant rejig, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh unanimously elected Dattatreya Hosabale as the new Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) replacing Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi. Notably, Hosabale was until now the Sah-Sarakaryavah (Joint General Secretary) of the Sangh. He replaced Joshi who had been at the Sarkaryavah post for the last 12 years. Hosabale will hold the responsibility for the next three years in the post of Sarkaryavah. Also Read - Dattatreya Hosabale Elected as RSS General Secretary, Replaces Bhaiyyaji Joshi

The decision was taken on Saturday at the All India House of Representatives meeting of the Sangh at the Public Service Center in Bengaluru. The two-day meeting started on Friday. The All India House of Representatives is the supreme decision-making body of the RSS. Every year the All India House of Representatives meets and every three years, the Sarkaryavah is elected.

बेंगलुरु : संघ की अखिल भारतीय प्रतिनिधि सभा में सरकार्यवाह पद के लिए श्री दत्तात्रेय होसबाले जी निर्वाचित हुए। वे 2009 से सह सरकार्यवाह का दायित्व निर्वहन कर रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/wEVwGCDaWD — RSS (@RSSorg) March 20, 2021

Who is Dattatreya Hosabale? Born in Sorab in Shivamogga, Hosabale, aged 65-years, a postgraduate in English literature, has grown in Sangh, which he joined in 1968. He was initially associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, and became an organizer in RSS. He can speak various languages including English, Tamil, Sanskrit, Marathi among others. Dattatreya Hosabale served as the Joint General Secretary in the Sangh. Now, he will hold the responsibility for the next three years in the post of Sarkaryavah.

Why Hosabale’s elevation to RSS No 2 is significant? Sarkaryawah post is considered as Sangh’s number 2 in command after Sarsanghchalak (Chief of RSS) which is currently held by Mohan Bhagwat. No elections are held to elect the Union Chief or Sarsanghchalak. KS Sudarshan had appointed the current Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. However, the role of the Sangh head is limited to guiding the organization. Hosabale climb to the post of Sarkaryawah, second only to Mohan Bhagwat’s, will play a significant role in the RSS.