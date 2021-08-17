New Delhi: The Indian government has introduced a special category of electronic visa — the ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ — to facilitate and fast-track urgent applications for entry to India. The new visa provision has been introduced especially for Afghans as the situation worsens in the war-torn nation taken over by the Taliban.Also Read - As Taliban Overruns Afghanistan's Capital, Shops, Markets, and School Remain Closed in Kabul

“The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India,” Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Tuesday. Also Read - Evacuated Indians From Kabul Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' | Watch Video

What is an e-Emergency X-Misc Visa?

Then e-Emergency X-Misc Visa is granted to foreigners who are not covered in the available categories of visa but need to visit India urgently due to a family emergency. Such a single-entry visa is issued by Indian Missions/Posts for an appropriate period of time. Also Read - Heart-wrenching Photo Shows 600 Afghans Packed Inside US Military Plane Leaving Afghanistan

What are the changes in the e-Emergency X-Misc Visa?

According to the older document, Afghans were not covered under the category and had to physically present themselves at the Embassy to get the visa. However, given the current situation in Kabul, which has forced to shut down the embassy as well, all Afghans have been permitted to open e-visa with no religion-based priority.

How Can One Apply For the New e-Visa?

Individuals seeking the e-Emergency X-Misc visa can apply online.

The visa to such individuals seeking emergency rehabilitation in India will be granted for six months initially, during which the security review of the applicant will be done to verify the credentials. Details regarding documents required will be uploaded on the MHA website shortly.

It must be noted that the new visa is primarily expected to benefit Hindus and Sikhs stranded in Afghanistan, who are staring at the prospects of victimisation and persecution under the Taliban regime.

Notably, the Indian Air Force has begun repatriation of Indian diplomats, nationals and other vulnerable individuals from Kabul airport after the US forces briefly reopened the Afghan airspace.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced this morning that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately.

IAF’s C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul with officials from the Indian Embassy – which has been under a close watch of the Taliban – landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat around noon.