Explained: What Is Rule 267? Why AAP, Congress, and several MPs are demanding discussion under Rule 267 instead of debate on NEET paper leak controversy

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Row: Amid the ongoing protests over NEET UG 2026 exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made an important statement. PM Modi stated that “welfare and future of youths” are of utmost priority for the government. PM Modi even stated that the Centre has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, and also issued a warning to those trying to harm the future of youth.
Sharing a post on X, PM Modi said, “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.” Furthermore, he emphasised that the step is a part of a series of measures by the Central government for “safeguarding the interests of students”.
You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most.
You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system – and protected every person responsible for it.
The students’ demands are clear:
1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan.
2. Apologise to… https://t.co/0MK4wPMNiK
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2026
Issuing a warning, PM Modi said, “Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.” Several top leaders have condemned PM Modi’s statement. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back at PM Modi’s tweet and stated, “You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system – and protected every person responsible for it. The students’ demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them.”
NEET UG paper leak controversy has been a long-standing debatable topic since May. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET UG) was conducted on May 3 but was later postponed due to the paper leak controversy. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party, India’s satirical party for the overqualified, underemployed and politically frustrated youth, has been protesting against the NEET Paper leak controversy.
On the other hand, Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on an indefinite hunger strike to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide examination irregularities and the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy. At present, the Monsoon session is underway and will conclude by August 13, 2026.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again at 2 PM.
In the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, “We appealed yesterday. I want to appeal to the House again today through you. We have also spoken to Congress Party leaders and other opposition members… pic.twitter.com/UNH20jCsYU
— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
Earlier on July 22, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh stated that several Opposition parties, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking the suspension of listed business to hold an immediate discussion on the alleged police action against student protesters, the detention of Opposition leaders, and the NEET issue.
According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States(Rajya Sabha), Parliament of India Rule 267 of the Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being: Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of the Rules.
Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday moved separate notices under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of business to discuss the “systemic crisis” in India’s examination system and the alleged paper leaks in the NEET-UG 2026. CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P and Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain submitted notices to the Secretary-General of the Upper House, calling for an immediate discussion and demanding accountability from the Union government.
Delhi and other cities, following a ‘Chalo Sansad’ march called by activists on July 20.Protesters have put forward three primary demands to end their agitation. CJP spokesperson Sourav Das stated: “First, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of all students who committed suicide due to the NEET paper leak. Third, all FIRs filed against peaceful protesters should be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be filed against peaceful protesters in the future.” CJP spokesperson Sourav Das termed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan “non-negotiable,” asserting that the demonstration would continue until the demand is met.
The House saw a sharp exchange of words between the government and the Opposition benches, with both sides refusing to back down from their respective stands on the paper leak controversy. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that while the government is fully prepared to discuss the NEET issue, the Opposition is deliberately stalling the process by imposing pre-conditions.
“All parties have demanded that NEET be discussed. Today, the entire NDA party has again demanded that NEET be discussed. I felt that yesterday, after meeting with Kharge ji and some other opposition leaders, we had a little hope that a discussion could take place today. The Congress party imposed a condition. We requested that we decide among ourselves how and for how long the discussion would proceed but don’t impose conditions. Your intention to impose conditions is not correct because you want to stop the discussion. We are again requesting that the NEET exam be discussed thoroughly in both Houses, without any politicization. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a very strong step and informed the country that judicial fast track courts should be established so that if any incident occurs in the country, the harshest punishment can be given as soon as possible. Such a good decision has been taken by the government. My request is that you do not impose any condition,” he said.
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