Panchvati, located on the banks of the Godavari River, is a place of immense religious importance. It is believed to be the spot where Lord Rama, along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, had stayed during their exile period of 14 years.

EXPLAINED: Why PM Modi Picked Nashik's Panchvati To Begin His 'Anushthan' For Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will be performing a series of special rituals (Anushthan) in preparation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. These rituals began on January 12 and will continue for 11 days from Panchvati in Nashik. The Prime Minister will be following the practice of ‘Yama Niyama’ during this period. This decision holds great significance due to the historical and mythological connection between Panchvati and Ayodhya.

In an over 10-minute audio message on X, Modi said he is experiencing sentiments he has never felt before. He said that “only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side.”

Details of PM Modi’s 11-day Anushthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an 11-day spiritual journey known as ‘Anushthan’ on Friday. This disciplined practice, will see PM Modi following in the footsteps of Lord Ram during his vanvaas (exile). The Prime Minister will visit temples and places where Lord Ram, along with his wife Goddess Sita and brother Laxman, spent time.

During this period, PM Modi has announced that he will observe fasting and adhere to strict practices as prescribed in Hindu scriptures. These practices, known as ‘Yam Niyam’, are essential to maintain the sanctity of a holy event.

The Anushthan is a significant event that holds great spiritual importance. It symbolizes PM Modi’s dedication and devotion towards Lord Ram and his teachings. By undertaking this journey, he aims to connect with the divine and seek blessings for the well-being of the nation.

The journey will not only involve visits to temples but also include interactions with spiritual leaders and scholars who can provide insights into the teachings of Lord Ram. PM Modi believes that such interactions will deepen his understanding of the scriptures and help him in serving the people with greater wisdom and compassion.

Significance of Panchvati

Panchvati, located on the banks of the Godavari River, is a place of immense religious importance. It is believed to be the spot where Lord Rama, along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, had stayed during their exile period of 14 years. The name Panchvati itself means ‘a garden of five banyan trees’ and is derived from the presence of these trees in the area. It was also from Panchvati that Lanka’s ruler Ravana had abducted Sita after Lakshman cut off his sister Shurpanakha’s nose and ears.

The decision to begin the Ayodhya ‘Anushthan’ from Panchvati showcases the deep-rooted connection between these two holy places. Ayodhya, known as the birthplace of Lord Rama, has been at the center of a long-standing dispute regarding the construction of a Ram temple. The ‘Anushthan’ is a religious ceremony performed to seek the blessings of the deities and ensure the successful completion of a task.

Panchvati is often referred to as Western India’s Kashi due to the presence of a number of temples here. Kalaram Temple, Kapaleeshwar Temple, Ganga Godavari Temple, Sundar Narayan Temple, Talkuteshwar Temple, Neelkantheshwar Gorarama Temple Muralidhar Temple, Tilabhandeshwar Temple, Balaji Temple, Sandavyachi Devi Temple, Vitthal Temple, Pataleshwar Temple, Naroshankar Temple, Ramkund, Kartikswami Temple, Dutondya Maruti, Katya Maruti temple, Panchmukhi Hanuman temple, and Bhadrakali temple are among the religious stops here.

The Kalaram Mandir, which was visited by PM Modi on Friday, is said to be not just an architectural wonder but also a spiritual marvel. The temple is built right where Lord Ram is believed to have set up his hut with Sita and Lakshman.

At the Shree Kalaram Temple, I had the profound experience of hearing verses from the Bhavarth Ramayana written in Marathi by Sant Eknath Ji, eloquently narrating Prabhu Shri Ram’s triumphant return to Ayodhya. This recitation, resonating with devotion and history, was a very… pic.twitter.com/rYqf5YR5qu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

As per legend, sages of Panchvati implored Lord Ram to get rid of demons occupying the region. The prince assumed his ‘Kala Roop’, meaning invoked his dark side, to slay the demons, as per Make My Trip blog.

The famous Ram Kund and Sita Gupha (or Sita’s cave) are also present in the pilgrim town.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest EXPLAINERS News on India.com.