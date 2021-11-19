New Delhi: India woke up to a new dawn on the occasion of Guru Purab after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government has decided to roll back the three farm laws that triggered a prolonged protest by farmers at the Delhi borders. “It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month,” Modi said while addressing the nation on Friday.Also Read - Farm Laws Repealed After A Year: A Look Into Timeline of Farmers Movement

He also apologised to a section of annadatas for ‘failing to convince them despite the government’s clear heart and clean conscience’. “I apologise to the people of the country with a true and pure heart… we were not able to convince farmers. There must have been some deficiency in our efforts that we could not convince some farmers”, he stated.

Notably, hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi’s borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeals the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Besides, they have also been demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislation.

3 Possible Reasons Why Modi Govt Decided to Repeal Farm Laws?

1. Upcoming Elections: While an official reason for the government’s big decision is awaited, Opposition parties have claimed that the Modi’s government has decided to repeal the contentious laws in the wake of forthcoming elections in five states— Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Goa, scheduled to be held next year. “After 600-700 farmers died during the year-long agitation, the Prime Minister is now apologizing for the laws but he has not uttered a word about martyred farmers. What about Lakhimpur incident and why has the minister not been dismissed till now? We will have to understand that the government decided to change its decision only after recent surveys showed that it was slipping,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

2. Humiliating Defeat in Civic Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s debacle in the Punjab civic polls and Haryana by-elections are also said to be the reasons behind the government’s sudden change in mood. Owing to the farmers’ protest, the Congress party had registered a thumping victory in the Punjab civic polls that took place in February 2021. The grand old party had bagged six municipal corporations—Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala, and Pathankot and had emerged as the largest party in the seventh—Moga.

3. Winter Session: It has been said that the decision to withdraw farm laws has been taken in the wake of the upcoming winter session, scheduled to begin on November 29. The last sessions of Parliament were almost washed out due to the relentless and vociferous protest by the United Opposition over the controversial laws and a slew of issues.

How Is A Law Repealed in India?

In the winter session of Parliament, the government will move motions to repeal the three farm laws. For the unversed, Article 245 of the Indian Constitution empowers Parliament to enact, amend, and repeal any legislation.

The government can repeal the laws in two ways — it can either bring a Bill to repeal the three laws or promulgate an ordinance that will have to be subsequently replaced with a Bill within six months.