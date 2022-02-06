New Delhi: With just a month left for the start of Assembly elections in five states, the 19th round of sale of electoral bonds from January 1-10 has secured the sale of electoral bonds worth Rs 1,213 crore. This is the highest amount of donations recorded before any Assembly poll since the scheme started in 2018. In fact, the sale in January 2022 is second only to the Rs 2,256 crore donation garnered in the ninth phase of electoral bond sale from April 1 to 20, 2019 – ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.Also Read - Statue of Equality: All You Need To Know About Saint Ramanujacharya And His 216-Feet Tall Structure

According to a recent report, the State Bank of India (SBI), while in responding to a query filed by Right to Information (RTI) activist Kanhaiya Kumar, informed that of the Rs 1,213 electoral bond sale, Rs 784.84 crore were being encashed in its New Delhi branch. SBI is the only body authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 selected branches Also Read - Budget 2022: What Are Ken-Betwa And Five River Linking Projects And What is Its Significance | Explained

The data provided by the national bank also revealed that in the 19th phase, bonds worth hightest amount were sold in Mumbai (Rs 489.6 crore worth) followed by Rs 227 crore in Chennai, Rs 154 crore in Kolkata, Rs 126 in Hyderabad and Rs 117.12 in New Delhi. Also Read - Budget 2022: How Do Rising Oil Prices Impact Government Finances?

The break-up provided by the bank also revealed that maximum number of bonds worth Rs 784.84 crore were encashed in New Delhi’s main branch followed by Rs 224 crore in Kolkata and Rs 100 crore in Chennai. States where elections are going on had smaller amounts of bonds encashed — Rs 50 lakh in Chandigarh, Rs 3.21 crore in Lucknow and Rs 90 lakh in Goa, reported The Hindu.

This comes at a time when campaigning for the Assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is in full swing, once again rekindling the debate around the legality of the bond.

Reacting to the news of bond sales in January alone, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked BJP and said, “No prizes for guessing which party got the bulk of the electoral bonds.”

Senior lawyer and rights activist Prashant Bhusan tweeted, “As the SC delays hearing of the challenge to the opaque Electoral Bonds, the BJP laughs all the way to the bank, possibly with tainted bribe/crime money.”

What are electoral bonds Scheme?

The electoral bonds were introduced with the Finance Bill (2017). The Electoral Bond Scheme was notified by BJP-led government on January 29, 2018. According to Ministry of finance, electoral bond is like a promissory note and an interest free banking instrument. A citizen of India or a body incorporated in India is eligible to purchase the bond and anonymously donate the same to any eligible political party.

The electoral bond could only be issued/purchased for any value, in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1,00,000, Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 1,00,00,000 from the 29 specified branches of SBI.

The purchaser are allowed to buy electoral bond(s) only on due fulfilment of all the extant KYC norms and by making payment from a bank account. It does carry the name of payee.

Electoral Bonds have a life of only 15 days during which it can be used for making donation only to the political parties registered under section 29A of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last general election to the House of the People or a Legislative Assembly.

The bonds under the Scheme are available for purchase for a period of 10 days each in the months of January, April, July and October, as may be specified by the Central Government. An additional period of 30 days can be specified by the Central Government in the year of the General election to the House of People.

The bond can be encashed by an eligible political party only through a designated bank account with the authorised bank.

Debate around the legality of electoral bond

Questions pertaining to the legality and opacity of the Electoral Bond scheme are being raised since it was introduced. In 2017, the Election Commission had in 2017 raised serious concerns about the scheme and said, “it will have a serious impact on transparency aspect of political finance/funding of political parties… This is a retrograde step as far as transparency of donations is concerned.”

The commission said the anonymity factor attached to the scheme would “lead to increased use of black money for political funding through shell companies” as “this opens up the possibility of shell companies being set up solely for the purpose of making donations to political parties with no other business of consequence having disbursable profits.”

Questions were also raised on the legality of the scheme as the government decided to issue electoral bonds as part of a ‘Money Bill’. According to a report by Tribune India, electoral bonds are not covered by the definition of a ‘Money Bill’ given in the Constitution.

The report said, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the sole authority to issue currency (bill of exchange, promissory note or engagement for the payment of money payable to bearer on demand) under Section 31 of the RBI Act, also advised against the electoral bond scheme for “encouraging money laundering”.

Following which many petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging its legality.