New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday on Friday asked the J-K administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas of the Union Territory. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the J-K administration, told the bench that he needs to take instructions as the LG has changed there and new LG has taken over.

Manoj Sinha has been appointed the new LG of Jammu and Kashmir, after G C Murmu resigned from the post on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday.

The top court told the administration that with the change of LG, nothing changes as the special committee is there to look into the issue. It said the court cannot say what the situation is on the ground level but the issue is that the matter should not be delayed.

Mehta said there is no intention to delay the issue as the top court’s order has been complied with in letter and spirit and he would take instructions.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai adjourned the hearing for August 11, on the contempt plea filed by an NGO seeking restoration of 4G internet service in the UT.

The apex court was hearing a plea of the NGO seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of J-K for their alleged “wilful disobedience” in complying with the court’s May 11 order.

High speed Internet service in J-K has been suspended since August last year when the Centre announced revocation of its special status and bifurcation of the state into two UTs — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.