BREAKING NEWS: Explosion At Convention Centre In Ernakulam, Kerala; Terror Attack Suspected

A blast has been reported at a convention centre in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. It is suspected to be a terrorist attack. One is dead while several people are feared injured..

New Delhi: An explosion has taken place in a Convention Centre in Kalamassery, in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. One person has been killed and according to news reports, 20 people are said to have been injured in this blast. This explosion is suspected to be a terrorist attack and as per witnesses there were three blasts and an explosion reportedly took place during Jehovah witness convention. Investigation is underway and according to a News18 report, the initial assessment suggest its a terror attack; the bomb squad and forensics team has reached the spot.

