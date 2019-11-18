New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged role in the high-profile INX Media case, urged his party colleagues to lead the Opposition in ‘exposing’ the ‘utter mismanagement’ of the economy by the Narendra Modi-led government. Notably, former Prime Minister and noted economist Manmohan Singh would be in the Rajya Sabha to lead the attack on the government on behalf of the main Opposition Party.

“When Parliament opens today, Indian National Congress must lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy,” the former Finance Minister tweeted on the micro-blogging site, which is being maintained by his family.

The veteran Congress leader also asked the government to name one sector of the economy that was doing well. “”Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one”, he claimed.

His tweet comes ahead of the commencement of the Parliament winter session which is expected to witness heated debates on slew of issues including J&K situation, slowdown and others.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the Opposition and pitched for quality debates and frank discussions on all matter. Addressing media before the session, PM Modi said,”We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament.”

Referring to the last session wherein several bills including that of penalising Triple Talaq was passed, PM Modi asserted,”In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament.”

“This is the last Parliament session of 2019. It is very important because this the 250th Parliament session of the Rajya Sabha. During this session, on 26th, we will observe the Constitution Day – when our Constitution completes its 70 years”, he added further.