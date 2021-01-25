New Delhi: A 41-year-old Russian woman allegedly jumped to death from the top floor of a six-storey apartment building, where she was residing, in Uttar Pradesh’s holy city of Vrindavan. The woman, Tatyana Hmelovskaya, leaped to her death from the Vrindavan Dham apartment, which is popularly known as ‘Russian building’. As per reports, she had been staying at the apartment since February 2020. Also Read - Hyderabad Swimmer Who Saved People From Suicides Starts 'Sonu Sood Ambulance Service'

Superintendent of Police, City, Martand Prakash Singh said, "The deceased woman had been staying alone in a flat on a six-floor building. She was on a tourist visa and hailed from Rostov city. One of her friends, who also lives in the same apartment building, told police that she had been saying that she wanted to meet Lord Krishna."

Her friends also stated that the woman appeared disturbed for the last couple of days. Adding that the woman committed suicide at around 7 pm, the SP further said that the Russian embassy was also informed about the incident.

Investigation is underway to ascertain her credentials and why she took the extreme step, the SP added.