New Delhi: As India entered the 18th day of the national lockdown to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, several states informed the Prime Minister that they don't have any problem with an extension of the lockdown, as the cases are only increasing. At a time when three states have already decided to extend the lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal explained why a central order in this regard is necessary. In the absence of a central order, the states may or may not extend the lockdown period, which will hinder the isolation attempts of the states which have decided to extend the lockdown.

1. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the PM to issue an order extending the lockdown.

2. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, too, agreed with Kejriwal and asked for an extension of the lockdown until April 30.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Chief Ministers of the states were seen wearing homemade masks.

4. First, PM Modi addressed the CMs and said he is available for any assistance and inputs round the clock.

5. The health ministry gave a video presentation on the present situation, measures taken etc.

After Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi has reported a possible epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak. On Friday night, the authorities sealed the Chandni Mahal area after three deaths were reported from that single area in the past three days. About 52 people have tested positive, out of 102 staying in 13 different religious locations. “Interactions between those who have tested positive and the other residents can’t be ruled out,” the DM said.

Earlier this week, about 102 people were evacuated from 13 mosques in the area. Many of the evacuated attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet held in Nizamuddin last month.