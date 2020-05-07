New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the state crossed 3,000-mark, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a slew of measures to revive the economy of the state. Starting from extending the working hours in industrial units to allowing the shops to stay open for longer hours, CM Chouhan announced a number of steps to bring back the economy of the state to its normal track. Also Read - Delhi Govt's Another Bid to Stop Crowding: You'll Need e-token to Buy Liquor in Capital Now

Addressing a press conference, the CM said that the shop timings are being increased and they will be allowed to remain open from 6 AM to 12 AM and shift duration in industrial units is being extended from present 8 hours to 12 hours. Also Read - IRCTC News: Second Special Train Carrying 1200 Migrants to Leave For Muzaffarpur From Delhi on Friday

He also announced several reforms for industries and in labour laws, saying it will boost industrial activities, increase job opportunities, encourage fresh investments and safeguard the interest of labourers. Also Read - Singapore Reports 741 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally at 20,939

The chief minister said the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has adversely impacted the economy and long-drawn lockdown period has slowed business activities.

“Now, the situation is gradually coming back to normal and Madhya Pradesh has also resumed economic activities,” he said. He further added that relevant amendments have been made in labour laws as per the requirement of the state.

He said as per the amendments, registrations and licences under different labour laws will be issued in a day in place of 30 days, renewal of factory licence will be for 10 years instead of one year now.

“Also, licence will be issued for entire contract period instead of the calendar year under the Contract Labour Act,” he said.

In an effort to invite new industries and investors to the state in the next 1,000 days, the state has relaxed all provisions except Section 25 (which is related to safety) of the Industrial Disputes Act.

“With a view to encourage start-ups, a provision has been made for one-time registration with no subsequent renewal,” he said.

Moreover, establishments employing less than 50 workers have been excluded from inspection under various labour laws.