New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation, announcing the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), which was initially scheduled to end on June 30, for another five months, till the end of November, also asking citizens not to get complacent during 'Unlock 2' and continue to wear masks and follow social distancing.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi first said that as the country was entering 'Unlock 2', it was also entering a season of fever and cold, urging people to look after themselves. He added that due to timely implementation of the lockdown, India's mortality row was very low as compared to countries like the US and the UK, further saying that this was despite the two countries having much lower population than that of India.

The PM, however, noted that during Unlock 1, negligence in personal and social behaviour was increasing, adding that earlier people were cautious about wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands.

“During lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, governments, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so,” PM Modi further said.

He also about the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme which he said would benefit thousands of migrant workers and their families who had no fixed home or income.

Speaking specifically on the PMGKAY, he said that it will be extended till November-end, adding that this would cost over Rs 90,000 crore.

“Under this, the government will provide free ration to 80 crore poor brothers-sisters for next five months, for festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja. Every member of the family will get five kg wheat or rice. Also, every family will get one kilogram whole chana per month, free of cost,” PM Modi announced to the nation.

The PM ended his speech by thanking two sections because of whom, he said, the government is able to provide free food grains to the poor and the needy. These sections, PM Modi said, were the hardworking farmers of the country and honest taxpayers.