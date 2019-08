New Delhi: An external cable fell on an Over Head Equipment (OHE) between Mahalaxmi and Mumbai Central railway stations at about 18.35 PM on Wednesday. This led to the tripping of OHE after which the traffic on all four lines was halted.

Notably, the train service on slow track between Churchgate and Prabhadevi station is also affected by this accident. Therefore, restoration efforts are underway on a war footing. The authorities expressed regrets for the inconvenience.

More details are awaited.