Extra Vaccine Dose For New Covid Variant JN.1? Here’s What Covid Panel Chief Dr NK Arora Has To Say

Covid cases are rising in India rapidly with the new JN.1 Variant. Amid the rise in cases, do we need an extra vaccine dose for it? Here's what Dr NK Arora, Covid Panel Chief has to say about it..

Representative Image

New Delhi: Covid19 is back with another variant, JN.1 and the cases of this subvariant have been found in multiple states, especially in Kerala. People of India are keeping a track of the symptoms and precautions that they must know, to keep themselves safe from the virus and its new variant. An important question in the minds of the people is whether an extra vaccine dose is required for the JN.1 Variant or not. Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and the detection of a subvariant JN.1, India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora said that no additional dose of vaccine is needed against the subvariant at present.

No Additional Vaccine Dose Required: INSACOG Chief

Speaking to ANI about the current situation in the country, Dr Arora said, “I would say prevention is required for all those who are 60 years of age or older, who are likely to have comorbidities and those who are on drugs that suppress our immunity, like cancer patients. If they have not taken precaution so far, then they are advised to take precaution; otherwise, there is no need for any additional doses.” The INSACOG chief asserted that various subvariants of Omicron have been reported but none of them have increased severity.

#WATCH | On Covid-19 new variant Jn.1, Dr NK Arora, Chairman, INSACOG says, ” Within India…from October last week and then till now in last 8 weeks, we have seen 22 cases…there is no evidence that it is spreading very rapidly…Jn.1 is less than 1% of all the isolates so far.… pic.twitter.com/fPyLgoPJrQ — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

“Every week you hear something new coming up in different parts and then it spreads all over India. We have identified a large number of subvariants, over 400 subvariants, or mutations of this virus, and fortunately, none of these Omicron variants have really been associated with more severe disease or hospitalisation,” he said. He explained the major symptoms of JN.1, highlighting that they are similar to those of other subvariants.

AIIMS Advisory To People After Rise In Covid Cases

After a surge in the cases of the new COVID subvariant JN.1, doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have advised people to not panic but rather remain alert and vigilant. “People are getting infected by the new sub-variant of COVID-JN.1 in many states of the country. The symptoms of the patients are mild. Therefore, there is no need to panic but the need to remain alert,” Doctor Neeraj Nischal said. A multifold spurt in fresh COVID cases was noted in India over the past 24 hours, with Kerala contributing the major chunk of those. The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country was recorded at 3,420.

JN.1 Covid Variant Symptoms

According to Dr Ujjwal Prakash, Senior Consultant in Chest Medicine, Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, JN.1 Subvariant is a mild variant and it causes upper respiratory symptoms. The reported symptoms include runny nose, sore throat, fever, sore throat, headache and sometimes, gastrointestinal symptoms. It is said that these symptoms improve in four-five days. Dr Prakash further said, “The first way going forward is testing this new variant of COVID if possible, and then we have to see whether they have COVID or any other viral infection. Symptoms are almost very common with other viral infections. They may be slightly more severe. Some patients may have some symptoms more severe than others, but more or less the infection is just like any other viral infection.”

(Inputs from ANI)

