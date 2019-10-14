New Delhi: The bilateral ties between India and Thailand has come under a cloud with the extradition of a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim to Pakistan, stated a report.

“Thailand finds itself caught in the crossfire after a bitter battle in Bangkok between India and Pakistan for the extradition of a convicted criminal,” stated a Thai based ‘The Nation Thailand’ media in its report dated October 11.

The fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim is a wanted criminal in India with a $25 million reward over his head. He was the mastermind behind the serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993 which claimed the lives of 257 people and injured over 700 others, as per a report.

On October 9, Thailand had sent Dawood-company operative Munna Jhingada aka Mohammed Saleem back to Pakistan after a Thai court of appeal overturned a lower court ruling ordering his extradition to India.

“New Delhi was miffed by the outcome and feared the turn of events could cast a shadow over bilateral ties,” said an Indian government source as quoted by a newspaper. The source had revealed that India’s offer to fly both the parents of Munna Jhingada to Thailand for a DNA testing was turned down by the Thai authorities.

Further, this issue has been raised by India with the highest Thailand authorities for the last two years, added the source as per the report.

During the three-year legal battle, India had claimed the convict was its citizen, Sayeed Muzakkir Mudassar Hussain, known by his assumed name Munna Jhingada.

The source in the Indian government said while New Delhi respected Thailand’s justice system, it was shocked by the outcome.

Jhingada had served 16 years in prison in Thailand. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for an attempt on underworld don Chhota Rajan’s life. Jhingada’s sentence was reduced to 16 years through separate pardons and he was released from prison in 2016 but a request for his extradition was already filed by India in 2012.

India has asked Pakistan several times to hand over Dawood Ibrahim. Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that the presence of Dawood in Pakistan is not a secret. “The location of Dawood Ibrahim is not a secret. Time and again, for the last several years, we have presented to Pakistan a list of people who are there in their country. We have asked repeatedly that he should be handed over,” Kumar had said while addressing the media some time ago.

(With agency inputs)