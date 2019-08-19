New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump had a 30-minute telephonic conversation today where they discussed bilateral and regional matters.

PM Modi, in reference to the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, told the US President that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace.

He highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception.

Referring to their bilateral discussions in Osaka, Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that the Commerce Minister of India and the US Trade Representative would meet at an early date to discuss bilateral trade prospects for mutual benefit.

Modi also reiterated India’s longstanding commitment to work for united, secure, democratic and truly independent Afghanistan as the day marked the one hundred years of the Independence of Afghanistan.

Prime Minister’s Office informed that the conversation was marked by the warmth and cordiality which characterises the relations between the two leaders and PM Modi also appreciated remaining in regular touch with President Trump.

Earlier today, Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali expressed optimism and hope regarding peace and stability in the Jammu and Kashmir region after its special status was revoked by the Modi government.