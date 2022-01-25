New Delhi: A spell of unusual and extreme weather events is being witnessed in many parts of the country, with Delhi set to record the lowest maximum temperature of this year, thus making it the coldest day of this season. Earlier this week, Delhi broke its all-time rainfall record for January after receiving an additional 19.1mm of rain between 8:30 pm on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday.Also Read - Delhi Reduces Number of Dry Days to Just 3, Down From 21 Earlier in The Whole Year. Details Here

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital is expected below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at isolated places. The maximum temperature was markedly also below normal (-5.1°C or less) at most places in Delhi, as per the weather agency. As per news agency ANI, the temperature today is at -2 to -3 degrees Celsius lower compared to Monday, thus making it the coldest day of the season. Also Read - IMD Predicts Cold Day, Cold Wave Conditions For THESE States Over Next 5 Days. Full Forecast Here

The weather forecasting agency predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. “Cold day in some parts with Severe Cold day conditions in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days; Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West UP during next 2 days,” IMD said in a tweet. Also Read - Is Delhi Govt Planning To Lift Covid Curbs in National Capital as Cases Dip? LG Baijal Likely To Decide On Jan 27

Senior IMD scientist, RK Jenamani, on Monday, said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26. He also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now.

Notably, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the city received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday.

Mumbai

The country’s financial capital Mumbai has been witnessing one of the coldest January in over a decade. The city’s minimum temperature dropped by 6 degrees Celsius on Monday and was predicted to be at 14 degrees on Tuesday.

As per IMD, cold wave conditions are predicted in isolated pockets of the Maharashtra and Marathwada region for the next two days.

The Met’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, down from 21 degrees on Sunday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, nearly seven degrees below normal. The lowest January day temperature recorded in the last decade was 25.3 degrees on January 17, 2020.

Gujarat

With temperatures dropping in Gujarat on Sunday, the IMD has issued a warning for the cold wave to severe cold wave in the state until January 26.

As per Network 18 report, Naliya recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, followed by Deesa at 11, Kandla Airport at 12, Gandhinagar and Rajkot at 12.7, Bhuj and Keshod at 12.8, Surendranagar at 13, Kandla Airport at 13.1 and Ahmedabad at 13.6 degrees Celsius.

“Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets in the districts of North Gujarat region, namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan, and Mehsana; and in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch, namely Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Junagadh, and Kutch,” said IMD in its forecast for January 26.

IMD prediction for Cold Wave and Cold Day for next five days