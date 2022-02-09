New Delhi: Mumbai-headquarted pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has rolled out India’s first Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) named FabiSpray in collaboration with Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research and Development Corporation. The pharmaceutical company received manufacturing-marketing approval from India’s drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the Nasal Spray as part of an accelerated approval process.Also Read - Ready To Vote? Here's How To Check Your Name Online On Voter Portal/ Or Through SMS

"Phase 3 trial in India met the key endpoints and demonstrated reduction of viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) was safe and well-tolerated in Covid-19 patients. Glenmark to market NONS under the brand name FabiSpray," reads the official statement.

What is FabiSpray?

Formulated to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus while it prevails in the upper tracts, FabiSpray has proven to contain anti-microbial properties with a direct effect on the virus, leading to its destruction.

The usage noted that the Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS), upon being sprayed over nasal mucosa, acts as a physical and chemical barrier to the virus, thus preventing its entry and incubation into one’s lungs.

Terming the spray an effective and safe antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart said “we are confident it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option.”

How Does FabiSpray Work?

Dr Srikanth Krishnamurthy one of the Principal Investigators of the study said, “I have had a chance to view the results of the study. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray lowers the viral load and hastens RT-PCR negativity when used early in COVID 19 infection leading to recovery.

Most importantly, viral load reduction with NONS has the potential to reduce the chain of transmission. Last but not the least, NONS being topical is safe and makes this therapeutic option very attractive”.

FabiSpray’s availability

According to a media report, Glenmark and SaNOtize will manufacture, market, and distribute its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste, and Vietnam, according to a statement by the company.