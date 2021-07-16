New Delhi: Even though the coronavirus cases are declining, India must get itself prepared to prevent the threat of COVID third wave as was predicted by various experts. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier in the day suggested ideas on how one can take precautionary measures and stop the third wave from approaching the country.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Restrictions in Pune, Other Districts Will Not Be Lifted Anytime Soon, Confirms Ajit Pawar

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said though the number of cases of COVID-19 have come down there are still some concerns. Also Read - Kerala Unlock: Sabarimala Shrine Reopens, 5000 Devotees To Be Allowed Daily

“The COVID-19 pandemic is still amidst us and even in limited geography but we are still battling the second wave,” he said, adding, “With the resumption of activities, decline in mask usage is being seen. We need to incorporate masks as the new normal in our lives.” Also Read - Rajasthan Lockdown: State Bans Kanwar Yatra, Eid-Ul-Zuha; Issues Guidelines To Contain Covid

He also said community mobility data shows that there has been a rise in mobility in the country in comparison to May 20 when most of the country was under lockdown.

“It is important that as we are returning towards relaxation, we must keep in mind the precautions that we have to take like the use of masks, maintaining two-feet distance and hand hygiene,” he said.

Agarwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday also urged states where COVID-19 cases are rising to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave and stressed on moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat and ‘tika (vaccine)’.

On April 29, when worldwide 9 lakh new cases were being reported now again a growth trajectory is being observed and in the whole world in the last 24 hours, 5,63,416 new cases have been reported and a surge can be seen.

“If we look at countries around us, we will see that countries like Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh have been reporting a surge in cases,” he said.

He further said that 73 districts are reporting more than 100 daily cases. “There are 47 districts in the country across 12 states and UTs where the positivity rate is more than 10 per cent. The states and UTs were Manipur, Kerala, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra and Puducherry,” he said.

The government on Friday said the recent slow decline in number of daily cases is a warning and though the situation is currently under control, it can deteriorate if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed, and noted that the next 100-125 days are critical, both for the system and people.