New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a case against Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research Ltd for "illegal harvesting of personal data from Facebook users in India." Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had earlier asserted that there will be a CBI probe into the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data theft case.

Charges Against Cambridge Analytica

In 2018, the central probe agency had initiated an investigation against Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research for alleged illegal personal data harvesting of Indians from Facebook. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned company had had claimed that the data of about 87 million Facebook users might have been misused by British data analytics company Cambridge Analytica.

Besides, Facebook had said that the data of more than five lakh Indian users had also been compromised in the scandal. The breach occurred after 335 Indian Facebook users downloaded an app owned by a company, which later sold the information to Cambridge Analytica.

About Cambridge Analytica

Started in 2013, Cambridge Analytica is a British political consulting firm. It was involved in influencing hundreds of elections globally and that came to prominence through the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal.