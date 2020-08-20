New Delhi: Amid the raging Facebook row, now internal employees have raised questions over how political content is regulated in its biggest market i.e. India. Facebook employees from around the world are questioning whether adequate procedures and content regulation practices were being followed by the team in India, Reuters reported. Also Read - Row Over Facebook: BJP MP Moves Privilege Motion Against Tharoor, Rahul For Spreading Fake News, 'Hatred'

Further, 11 employees have also written an open letter to Facebook on an internal platform, demanding denunciation of “anti-Muslim bigotry” and ensuring more policy consistency. Also Read - Ganpati Bappa to Go Online: How Will Ganesh Chaturthi Be Held During Coronavirus Times?

“It is hard not to feel frustrated and saddened by the incidents reported … We know we’re not alone in this. Employees across the company are expressing similar sentiment. The Muslim community at Facebook would like to hear from Facebook leadership on our asks,” the agency quoted as saying in the letter. Also Read - Chhattisgarh: FIR Against Facebook India Executive Ankhi Das For ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’

Notably, this comes after leading American daily The Wall Street Journal claimed that Facebook ignored hate speech from leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey yesterday moved a privilege emotion against Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi, saying both the leaders have surpassed all limits of decency, ethics and basic tenets of parliamentary procedure. In the privilege motion, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey mentioned that Tharoor had surpassed all limits of decency, ethics and basic tenets of parliamentary procedure and Rahul Gandhi was busy spreading fake news and hatred.

The development came after Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary panel on information technology, gave a notice for breach of privilege against Dubey, alleging that he made disparaging remarks on social media over his decision to summon a panel meeting to discuss alleged “misconduct” of Facebook.