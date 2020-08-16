New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook has ‘opposed applying hate-speech rules’ to groups linked with the BJP and allowed anti-Muslim posts on its platform, said a report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Also Read - For Bihar Polls, BJP to Assign 'Major Responsibility' to Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: Reports

A top Facebook executive in India reportedly refused to apply the company's hate speech rules to T Raja Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) only legislator in Telangana and other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups, despite the fact that they were 'flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence.'

According to the reports of WSJ, Ankhi Das, Facebook India's Public Policy Director told staff members that "punishing violations" by BJP politicians "would damage the company's business prospects in the country, (Facebook's biggest global market by number of users).

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh had threatened to demolish mosques in his Facebook posts and public speeches. He had also termed Indian Muslims traitors.

Following his post, internal Facebook staff had suggested banning the BJP MLA account under a policy called ‘Dangerous Individuals and Organizations’, but Das refused to take action against Singh.

The WSJ claimed that the social media platform deleted some of his conroverisal posts after a query from them, and asserted that he was no longer allowed to have an official account.

A few days ago, Facebook said that it purged 22.5 million pieces of hate speech content in the second quarter (April-June) this year, increased from 9.6 million pieces of content in Q1, and its proactive detection rate for hate speech increased 6 points from 89 per cent to 95 per cent.