New Delhi: The Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps have reportedly been blocked for over a week now, officials said on Tuesday. The officials stated that Facebook and Instagram were contacted over the matter and they have not responded to it yet.Also Read - Seven Army Personnel Hit By Avalanche In Arunachal Pradesh 'Confirmed Dead'

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the matter had been taken up with the authorities concerned in Facebook, but so far there has been no response from their side, news agency PTI reported.

A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed,” read the messages on both Facebook as well as Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, a popular name of XV Corps of the Army in Kashmir.

The pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda flowing from across the border and also to apprise people of the real situation in the Kashmir valley, an official said.