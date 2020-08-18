New Delhi: A war of words broke out on Twitter between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Opposition MPs Shashi Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology from Congress, and TMC leader Mahua Moitra over a complaint that Facebook does not register hate speeches linked to certain ruling party politicians. Also Read - 'Shaheen Bagh Protest Was Pre-planned,' Alleges AAP After 3 Activists Join BJP

Last evening, a Wall Street Journal report claimed that Facebook overlooked hate speeches from leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the social media giant denied the reports saying it enforces policies on hate speech “without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation”. Also Read - Hate Speech Row: Top Facebook Official Ankhi Das Files Complaint With Delhi Cyber Cell Alleging Death Threat

What led to the controversy Also Read - Congress Leaders Have Written to Sonia Gandhi Seeking Leadership Change, Claims Suspended Leader

In the article titled ‘Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics’, US-based newspaper Wall Street Journal stated reporting ‘violations’ by BJP leaders would hurt the social media giant’s business prospects in the world’s second-most populous nation, which is Facebook’s biggest global market by number of users.

The report cited Ankhi Das, Facebook’s top public-policy executive in India who later filed a complaint at Cyber Cell Unit, Delhi against a number of people, alleging that she has been receiving threats on online posting/publishing of content.

War of Words

A political slugfest broke out between the Congress and the BJP when Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi, citing the report as evidence, alleged social media manipulation by the ruling party.

This triggered a sharp retort by Union Minister of Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad who said, “Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP and RSS.”

“You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica and Facebook to weaponise data before the elections and now have the gall to question us,” Prasad said attacking the Congress leader.

Facebook’s Reaction

Coming under the limelight yet again over political content, Facebook asserted that it prohibits hate speeches regardless of the political affiliation.

“We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position/party affiliation. We’re making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy,” the social networking company stated.

Controversy Deepens With Parliamentary Probe

Shashi Tharoor had on Sunday said that the IT standing committee would like to hear from Facebook about the report and what they propose to do about hate-speech in India.

However, BJP MP and IT panel member Nishikant Dubey reacted saying that these panels should not be made a political platform by members to satisfy “ego of their respective party leaders”, adding that panel chairman Tharoor did not have the authority to do anything without discussion of the agenda with its members.

“@Shashi Tharoor stop @Rahul Gandhi agenda without authorisation by the Committee and Speaker @Om Birla,” he tweeted.

This drew a sharp response from Trinamool Congress MP and member IT Committee Mahua Moitra who said when to schedule each item and who to call is the Chairman’s prerogative.

“Am IT committee member – agenda item was already agreed and bulletinised with Speaker’s approval at the beginning of the year. When to schedule each item and who to call is Chairman’s prerogative,” Moitra said on Twitter.

The spitter-spatter between Tharoor and Dubey continued with the latter alleging that the Chairman brought the panel’s work to “disrepute”.

The NDA members of the IT standing committee have now sought the removal of Shashi Tharoor as their chairman for violating procedures.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Assembly panel said it will summon Facebook officials over the alleged inaction to contain “hateful content” in India.