New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday held a meeting with Facebook's India head Ajit Mohan to discuss the alleged negligence towards misuse of the social media platform by BJP leaders and supporters.

The three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting was aimed at "safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space".

Mohan, Managing Director of Facebook India, appeared before 18 members of the panel this afternoon, which posed at least 90 questions at the executive over the span of two hours.

The panel had also called representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the same issue, while a few others including some digital media activists also deposed before the panel.

The questioning comes amid a political slugfest between the BJP and Congress after Rahul Gandhi claimed yesterday that international media has “exposed” Facebook and WhatsApp’s “brazen assault” on India’s democracy and social harmony.

Meanwhile, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Zuckerberg media, accusing it’s employees of supporting people from a political predisposition that lost successive elections, and “abusing” Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers.

Notably, the controversy erupted after a report in the US publication Wall Street Journal alleged that Facebook refused to apply “hate speech” rules to certain ruling party politicians.