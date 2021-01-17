New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has summoned executives of social media giants Facebook and Twitter on January 21. Also Read - Can't Read or Listen to Your Private Conversations: WhatsApp Sets Status to Spell out Privacy Policy Updates

The summons was sent by Standing Committee on Information Technology on Sunday amid the data privacy row.

The issues of safeguarding citizens' rights, preventing misuse of social media platforms and women security in the digital space will be discussed in the meeting.

The official agenda of the meeting circulated to the member MPs stated: “Evidence of representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook and Twitter on the subject ‘Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space.”