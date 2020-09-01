New Delhi: At a time when the Congress claimed that the executives of Facebook India are biased towards the ruling dispensation, the Central government on Tuesday wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg alleging quite the opposite. Also Read - Congress's 2nd Letter to Facebook in a Fortnight: 'Whatsapp Controlled Indirectly by BJP,' Alleges Party, Demands JPC Probe

Writing the letter to Zuckerberg, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday raised concerns over senior Facebook officials who are on record abusing Prime Minister and other senior cabinet ministers.

In the letter, the Union Minister said it is problematic when these employees of the social media giant are doing this while still working in India and managing important positions. However, the minister said that there were attempts through selective leaks to portray a different reality about the ruling party.

He said in the letter that the interference in India’s political process through gossip, whispers and innuendo is condemnable. “This collusion of Facebook with the international media is giving free run to malevolent vested interests to cast aspersions on the democratic process of our great democracy,” he wrote in the letter.

He further in the letter alleged that right from Facebook India MD to other senior officials, all of them belong to a particular political belief. He also alleged that the Facebook India has become the latest tool in their arsenal to stoke internal divisions and social disturbances.