New Delhi: Soon after the Jamia Millia Islamia accused Delhi Police of forcefully entering the university campus and beating up the students in the wake of the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Sunday clarified that they were doing their duty to bring normalcy int he campus.

“Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with university (Jamia Millia Islamia University) students,” Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East, was quoted as saying.

The statement from the police came after Waseem Ahmed Khan stated that police had entered the campus despite not being given permission to enter. He also alleged that staff and students are being beaten and are even forced to vacate the campus by the police.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi police stated that the mob was violent and around 6 policemen were injured in the stone-pelting.

On being asked whether police opened fire at protesting students, Chinmoy Biswal stated that there was no firing absolutely. “It is a false rumour that is being spread,” he added.

He further stated that the mob caused arson, set motorcycles ablaze, and pelted stones at police officers.

“The campus is not unified, it is located on both sides of the road, and while we were pushing the mob back, they were going in the University and then were throwing stones from inside, so we were checking those places,” he added.