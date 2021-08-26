New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday clarified that none of the 78 returnees from Afghanistan, who were shifted to its Chhawla base camp for 14-day mandatory quarantine, tested positive for COVID-19. The police force’s clarification came hours after reports of 16 of the 78 evacuees from Afghanistan testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced. The reports also suggested that among the 16 COVID positive people were the three Afghan Sikhs who had carried the Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib from Kabul and were received by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the Delhi airport.Also Read - Taliban Beating & Physically Abusing UN Staff in Afghanistan, Says Internal Document

As per the reports, all of them were asymptotic patients and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also came in contact with the infected people. Following this, ITBP took to Twitter and wrote, “There are no (no) Covid-19 positive cases out of 78 persons (Who came from #Afghanistan last night) who are presently under institutional quarantine at ITBP Quarantine Facility at Chhawla Camp, New Delhi.” Also Read - Afghanistan Situation: EAM Jaishankar to Brief Floor Leaders During All-party Meet Today at 11 AM

The evacuees reached Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport on Monday night in an Indian Air Force flight. All the evacuees have been sent for 14-day mandatory quarantine at the force’s centre in Chhawla in southwest. Amid the ongoing evacuation operations from Afghanistan, the government on Tuesday announced that all those coming from the war-torn nation will have to undergo 14-day quarantine at the ITBP centre in Chhawla. Also Read - 'Never Expected this From Gandhiji’s India', Says Afghan Woman MP Claiming She Was Deported on Reaching Delhi

The force has also been asked to make the requisite arrangements for arranging transportation of passengers from the airport to the Chhawla camp. Any person testing positive shall be shifted to the identified dedicated Covid care centre or Covid hospital under the Delhi government.

Considering the nature of the present crisis, the Health Ministry had already made exemptions for mandatory pre-boarding RT-PCR testing (presently mandated for international travellers).

On Monday, two persons out of the 146 passengers who landed in Delhi from Afghanistan were found positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the Indian government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan.

The MEA said the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport. India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

The permission was granted by American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces, which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban on August 15.