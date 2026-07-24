Fact Check: Are CJP protesters’ passports being cancelled? Delhi Police issues clarification, says, ‘No such decision..’

The Delhi Police has dismissed the claim as "misleading" and clarified that no such decision has been taken.

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Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in New Delhi. ANI

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, several videos, photographs, and claims have been widely circulated on social media. Among them, a viral post alleged that the Delhi Police had decided to cancel the passports of individuals involved in violence during the protest. However, the Delhi Police has dismissed the claim as “misleading” and clarified that no such decision has been taken.

Fact Check: Are CJP protesters’ passports being cancelled?

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said, “No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors.” The police also urged citizens not to share or amplify misleading information on social media and advised them to rely only on official sources for verified updates.

# Fact Check The viral claim is misleading. No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors. Citizens are advised not to share or amplify misleading posts and to rely only on official information.@VIKRAMPRATAPSIN — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) July 23, 2026

The Cockorach Janta Party led march on July 20 witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament. The protestors were demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over NEET exam leak issue.

LS adjourned till Monday

Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the fifth day in a row on Friday as the opposition stuck to its demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, while the government said any excuse to not let a debate take place on the NEET paper leak issue would send a wrong signal to the country.

When the House met at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed to the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and said the government has repeatedly reached out to opposition parties to let debate on the paper leak take place in Parliament.

(With agency inputs)