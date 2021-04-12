New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases continue to grow exponentially in the country, India has rolled out one of the fastest vaccination drives in the world. However, in a race to get themselves vaccinated against the deadly virus, many people are falling prey to fake news. One such image is being circulated on social media claiming that Covid-19 vaccination slots can be booked through WhatsApp. The image claims that there is a phone number integrated with the government’s CoWIN vaccine management system and that 4 slots can be booked at one time. It further asks users to keep their name, age, Aadhaar card handy. Also Read - Tika Utsav Day 1: Over 27 Lakh People Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Jabs Today

“All Indian citizens over 45 are eligible. Book both 1st and and 2nd dose,” the viral message reads.

However, govt’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) called the message fake and clarified that people can register themselves for Covid-19 vaccination only through the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app. Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”An image claiming that COVID-19 #Vaccination appointment can be booked through #WhatsApp is circulating on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. Registration for #COVID19 vaccination can be done only through the COWIN portal and Arogya Setu app.”

Check out the tweet:

An image claiming that COVID-19 #Vaccination appointment can be booked through #WhatsApp is circulating on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. Registration for #COVID19 vaccination can be done only through the COWIN portal and Arogya Setu app. pic.twitter.com/HmqvpraDlo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 12, 2021

CLAIM: Covid-19 vaccination appointments can be done via WhatsApp

FACT: Vaccination slots can be booked only through the COWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app

1.68 lakh fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the country to over 12 lakh, showed Health Ministry data on Monday. With a surge of 1,68,912 new COVID cases, this is the highest ever single-day spike since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. This is also the sixth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 1 lakh daily cases.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”. The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.