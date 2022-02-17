New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Assembly elections in 5 states—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, a message is going viral on social media which claimed that one can register a ‘challenge vote’ if their name is missing from the electoral rolls. “When you reach polling booth and find that your name is not in the voter list, just show your Aadhaar card or voter ID and ask for ‘challenge vote’ under section 49A and cast your vote”, said the viral message.Also Read - Ready To Vote? Here’s How To Check Your Name Online In Voters List | A Step-by-Step Guide

However, the Election Commission of India has debunked the fake news. Taking to Twitter, the poll panel said that the message which is being circulated on social media is fake. “Voters cannot cast their vote if their name is not listed in the electoral roll”, the ECI tweeted.

#FakeNewsAlert: This message circulated on social media is fake. #FactCheck: Voters cannot cast their vote, if their name is not listed in the electoral roll. pic.twitter.com/dpFdoyjOu6 — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) February 17, 2022

CLAIM: Voters can ask for a challenged vote if their name is missing from electoral rolls.

FACT: Voters cannot cast their vote if their name is not listed in the electoral rolls.

What is a challenge vote?

A process where the polling officer questions the identity of an elector and the presiding officer holds an inquiry into the challenge is known as ‘challenge vote’.

Any polling agent may challenge the identity of a person claiming to be a particular elector by first depositing a sum of two rupees in cash with the presiding officer for each such challenge. On such deposit being made, the presiding officer shall—Warn the person challenged of the penalty for personation; Read the relevant entry in the electoral roll in full and ask him whether he is the person referred to in that entry; Enter his name and address in the list of challenged votes in Form 14; Require him to affix his signature in the said list. The presiding officer shall thereafter hold a summary inquiry into the challenge and may for that purpose— require the challenger to adduce evidence in proof of the challenge and the person challenged to adduce evidence in proof of his identity; Put to the person challenged any questions necessary for the purpose of establishing his identity; Require him to answer them on oath; Administer an oath to the person challenged and any other person offering to give evidence. If, after the inquiry, the presiding officer considers that the challenge has not been established he shall allow the person challenged to vote; and if he considers that the challenge has been established, he shall debar the person challenged from voting. If the presiding officer is of the opinion that the challenge is frivolous or has not been made in good faith, he shall direct that the deposit made under sub-rule (1) be forfeited to Government, and in any other case, he shall return to the challenger at the conclusion of the inquiry.

How to Caste Vote If You Have Lost Your Voter Card?

If you’ve lost your voter card or simply can’t find it, don’t worry as there is a way where you will not miss your constitutional right to vote. You can use 12 photo identity proofs to exercise your franchise. However, you will have to make sure that your name is listed on electoral rolls.

Full list of documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card as a photo identity proof to cast vote: