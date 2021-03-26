New Delhi: As several states across India are witnessing a sudden rise in daily confirmed coronavirus cases, a fake list claiming that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines such as avoiding travelling abroad and maintaining social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 is being widely shared on social media. However, when we conducted a fact check, we found that the advisory was fake and the apex research body has not issued any advisory. Last year as well, a similar advisory, attributing to Ganga Ram Hospital had gone viral. Also Read - India Hasn't Banned COVID-19 Vaccine Exports, Will Continue Supply to Partner Countries: Sources

CLAIM: 21 measures need to be taken in the course of the next six months to 12 months to avoid COVID-19.

Some of the measures mentioned in the fake list are: No abroad travel for 2 years, do not eat outside food for 1 year, do not go to unnecessary marriage or other similar ceremonies, do not take unnecessary travel trips, do not go to a crowded place for at least 1 year.

FACT: When we went through ICMR website, we didn’t find any such advisory. The apex body had posted last press release on March 3 on a clinical trial of COVAXIN. The same fake list has been viral since last year.

Yesterday, India added 53,476 new cases, the highest single day rise so far this year, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,17,87,534. The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in row and was recorded at 3,95,192 comprising 3.35 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.28 per cent. The death toll increased to 1,60,692 with 251 new fatalities.

Note: Don’t fall prey to online scams! Be an aware and informed citizen.