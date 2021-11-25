New Delhi: SpiceJet has denied allegations of pilferage after a video went viral on social media where passengers alleged that their valuables were stolen from their checked-in luggage at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airlines took to Twitter and clarified that the video was from an incident in March this year on a Dubai to Delhi flight (SG178) .Also Read - International Flights: IndiGo Announces Daily Flights to Singapore From Nov 29 Under Vaccinated Travel Lane | Check Guidelines For Travellers

The company has also said the matter was investigated and that no case of theft was found at the time. "An old video from Mar'21 is being circulated on social media regarding alleged pilferage on SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Delhi," SpiceJet's official Twitter handle said.

An old video from Mar’21 is being circulated on social media regarding alleged pilferage on SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Delhi. The matter had been investigated in March 2021 & no such case of theft was found. Not a single passenger on the said flight had complained of theft. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 22, 2021

“The matter had been investigated in March 2021 & no such case of theft was found. Not a single passenger on the said flight had complained of theft.”

“Recirculating an old fake video is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the airline and mislead the public. SpiceJet reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against those doing this,” it added.

What’s in the video:

In the viral video, passengers are seen standing by the luggage carousel at the international airport in Delhi to collect their checked-in baggage, and complaining of contents from their bags missing.