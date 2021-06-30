New Delhi: There have been some recent reports expressing doubts if COVID vaccines might cause infertility in recipients, to which the government has responded that none of the vaccines affect the fertility of men or women, adding that vaccines are authorized and their efficacy is assured. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has clarified in the FAQs posted on the website that none of the available vaccines affects fertility of either men or women, as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects. Vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured, it said in an official release. Also Read - Baby Factory: This Country Sells Surrogate Babies to Childless Couples For Rs 40-42 Lakh | Details

"Furthermore, in order to curb the prevalent myth regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination, the Government of India has clarified that there are no scientific evidences suggesting it can cause infertility in men and women. The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective," the Health Ministry further added.

Further addressing concerns about children being affected in the third wave of pandemic, the ministry said that several questions have been raised regarding the higher vulnerability of children to get adversely impacted by COVID-19 during the subsequent waves, if any. "COVID-19 in children is often asymptomatic and seldom requires hospitalization, with the possibility of a small percentage of kids who get infected requiring hospital care," it said.

COVID-19 in children is often asymptomatic and seldom requires hospitalization, with the possibility of a small percentage of children who get infected requiring hospitalization. Covaxin trials have also started in children between 2-18 years: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/zSvCruO3iM — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

Regarding COVID-19 vaccine for kids, the Health Ministry said that trials of indigenous Covaxin have already started in children between 2-18 years and results ought to be available soon.