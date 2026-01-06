Is Centre depositing Rs 46,715 into every citizen's bank account? Modi government issues statement, says...

Home

Is Centre depositing Rs 46,715 into every citizens bank account? Modi government issues statement, says...

New Delhi: Beware! A fake government scheme message is rapidly circulating on social media that claims that India’s Finance Ministry is depositing Rs 46,715 as financial assistance into every citizen’s bank account. It further says that the government has taken this major step to reduce the “financial crisis in the country. Because of this claim, people are widely sharing the message.

PIB Fact Check, India’s official agency, investigated the claim and found it to be completely false. The agency has clearly stated that the Ministry of Finance has neither announced nor launched any such scheme to distribute this amount.

Just click on the link & share your personal info to get ₹46,715 from the Govt Sounds too good to be true? Think again! A #WhatsApp message claims that the Ministry of Finance is offering financial aid of ₹46,715 to the poor. #PIBFactCheck This is a SCAM!

How is the fake message luring people?

A button or link titled “Register for support” has also been provided along with this fake message. Such links are often used for phishing.

What is Phishing?

Phishing means that fraudsters try to steal your personal information and complete bank details. They ask for this information under the pretext of registration.

The government has asked citizens not to trust any “tempting” schemes circulating on social media. The authorities have urged them to verify the authenticity of any scheme and check official government websites or authorized portals.

For the safety of the citizens, it is extremely important not to share your banking details or personal information on any suspicious links. Instead of forwarding such fake advertisements, report them to the Cyber Cell or PIB Fact Check.

PIB Fact Check, while exposing this fake scheme on the social media platform X, stated that after investigation it was found to be a scam. The Ministry of Finance has not announced any such scheme. Do not click on the link. Do not share it. Do not fall for this trap!

