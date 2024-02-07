FACT CHECK: Govt Giving Rs 1.6 Lakh To Girls Under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana? Here’s The Truth

This is not the first time it's gone viral. Last year, a video claiming that the central government was providing cash worth Rs. 1.6 lakh under its "PM Ladli Laxmi Scheme" went viral.

PIB Fact Check: Social media users are claiming that the central government is providing Rs 1,60,000 to girls under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana. “PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Under the PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana, a cash amount of Rs. 1,60,000 is being given to all the daughters by the central government,” reads the English translation of the message in Hindi. On having a close look, it was found that the viral message was not authentic. Firstly, the message had mentioned the name of the scheme as ‘PM Ladli Lakshmi Yojana’ instead of ‘Pradhan Mantri Ladli Lakshmi Yojana’. Secondly, the message was incomplete. There was no further information about the scheme and how to apply.

Fact Check: The claim is False and the same message has been shared earlier too during various instances.

Debunking the fake news, Press Information Bureau, the govt’s fact-checking arm wrote on Twitter, ”It is being claimed in a #YouTube video that a cash amount of Rs 1,60,000 is being given by the central government to all daughters under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana is fake,”. It further said, “No such scheme is being run by the Central Government.”

What is Ladli Laxmi Yojana

Ladli Laxmi Yojana was launched by the Government of Madhya Pradesh in 2007. The objective of this scheme is to bring a change in the negative approach of the society towards the birth of a girl child. Additionally, the key initiative was to improve the sex ratio, educational as well as the health status of the girl children. After an overall success of the scheme, other states also adopted and implemented the same for the upliftment of the girl child.

List of States Implementing Ladli Laxmi Yojana

It is currently operational across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Jharkhand. The scheme benefits the girl children born on or after 1st January, 2006 in the non-tax paying families and female orphans.

Ladli Laxmi Yojana Key Features

All the girls registered under this scheme will be advantaged with educational expenses so that their family becomes able to send them to school. However, the girls who drop out from the school will not be able to get the benefits from this scheme.

The Government provides Rs. 1 Lakh to applicant’s family for her marriage.

Girls who are married before the age of 18 will not be benefited under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana

Advantages of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana/Scheme Under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana scheme, an Assurance Certificate of Rs. 1,18,000 is issued in the name of the girl child

This amount is given to the girl child registered under the scheme when she is promoted to: Moreover, the girl will receive Rs. 200/- every month throughout her education year after class XI till class XII as an addition to Rs. 4,000/- Eligibility for Ladli Laxmi Yojana The girl child should be born on or after January 1, 2006

The girl child needs to be registered in the local Anganwadi center

The girl child’s parents should be natives of the respective states where the registration is done.

The parents of thet girl child must not be paying any kind of tax to the Government

The application to receive the benefits under Ladli Laxmi Yojana needs to be submitted within 1 year of birth of the girl child. However, if the scheme application is not made within 1 year of birth of the girl child, an appeal can be made within the next year to the district collector in which the girl child resides. The discretion to accept/reject the application lies solely with the collector.

Also, in case of death of the parents of the girl child, the application can be submitted within 5 years of the birth of such girl child.

In case of a second girl child, parents who have adopted family planning can get the benefits of the scheme

The lump sum amount of Rs. 1 lakh gets released only when the registered girl child is not married before the age of 18 years

In case the girl leaves her education in between, she will not be eligible to get any benefits of the scheme

Two girls from a family will be benefited under Ladli Laxmi Yojana. However, in case the girls are twins then the third girl child will also get the benefit

The scheme stands valid only for people below the poverty line

An orphan girl child can receive the benefits of this scheme only when she is adopted and the certificate of adoption is duly submitted by the family.

