Fact Check: Has Delhi Police been granted permission to use detention powers under NSA to suppress ongoing CJP Protest? Officials say…

Amid the NEET paper leak controversy and CJP protest, the Delhi police has released an important statement.

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Delhi Police during protest- File image

New Delhi: Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest at Makar Dwar inside the Parliament premises over the NEET paper leak and examination irregularities, reiterating their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Opposition leaders, who held banners carrying slogans against the Education Minister.

Fact Check: Has Delhi Police been granted permission to use detention powers under NSA to suppress ongoing CJP Protest? Officials say…

Amid the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy and the ongoing CJP protest, the Delhi Police has issued an important clarification over claims circulating on social media. The police said misleading posts are falsely suggesting that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to curb the ongoing CJP demonstrations. Clarifying the matter, the Delhi Police stated that the order in question is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally renewed every three months.

Also Read: Explained: What Is Rule 267? Why AAP, Congress, and several MPs are demanding discussion under Rule 267 instead of debate on NEET paper leak controversy

The current renewal was issued on July 7, predating the commencement of the CJP protests: Delhi Police

According to the Delhi Police, the current renewal was issued on July 7, 2026, for the period effective from July 19 to October 18, 2026, predating the commencement of the CJP protests. Furthermore, no specific request was initiated for this order in relation to recent events, the Delhi Police stated. A routine quarterly renewal of powers under the National Security Act (NSA) has been falsely linked to the ongoing CJP protests, the police stated.

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Police said, “Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests. In this regard, it is officially clarified that the order in question is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally renewed every three months.

“The current renewal was issued on 07.07.2026 for the period effective from 19.07.2026 to 18.10.2026, predating the commencement of the CJP protests. Furthermore, no specific request was initiated for this order in relation to recent events. The renewal constitutes a standard administrative procedure and has been misinterpreted out of context,” the Delhi Police stated.

Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests.

In this regard, it is officially clarified that the… — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026

The latest development comes amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against alleged examination irregularities and days after tens of thousands tried to march to Parliament to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

What does the viral notification say that Delhi police says is falsely linked to the ongoing CJP protests?

According to the notification issued on July 15 by the Delhi government’s Home Department, the city police commissioner has been granted the power of detention under Sub Section (2) of Section 3 of the NSA. The power will be valid up to October 18, it said.

In another post, the Delhi Police on Thursday stated, “The renewal predates the protests and is part of the standard administrative process. Citizens are advised to rely only on official information and avoid sharing misinformation.”

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a public advisory urging citizens to verify information through official sources before sharing content on social media, amid the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. The appeal came after misinformation spread on social media regarding the death of a woman protester who was injured during the police action on students on Monday and was admitted to the hospital.

Thousands of students and the Gen Z population are protesting against the NEET paper leak. They are demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. Thousands of students tried to march towards the Parliament on July 20 to express their frustration but were thwarted by Delhi Police’s use of force, including tear gas and lathi-charge.